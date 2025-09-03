14 killed, 35 injured in suicide bombing after BNP rally in Pak’s Balochistan

Karachi: At least 14 people have been killed and 35 others injured in a suicide bombing shortly after the conclusion of a public rally organised by the Balochistan National Party (BNP) in Quetta, according to media reports.

The explosion occurred close to Shahwani Stadium in the Sariab area on Tuesday night after the rally held to mark the fourth death anniversary of Sardar Attaullah Mengal ended, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar confirmed the casualties, the newspaper said.

Officials confirmed it was a suicide attack, the Dawn reported. According to police, the explosion occurred about 15 minutes after the meeting ended.

The bomber allegedly detonated his explosives-laden jacket in the parking area as participants were leaving the meeting.

BNP chief Akhtar Mengal, who presided over the gathering, remained unhurt as the blast occurred when he was leaving for home, according to The Dawn.

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Asghar Khan Achakzai of the Awami National Party, and former senator Mir Kabeer Muhammad Shai of the National Party were also present at the rally, but escaped unhurt, it added.

However, former BNP member of provincial assembly (MPA) Mir Ahmed Nawaz Baloch and the party’s central labour secretary Musa Jan were among those injured along with several party workers and supporters.

BNP chief Mengal confirmed in a social media post that he was safe but “deeply heartbroken at the loss of our workers”. He claimed 15 BNP workers lost their lives in the explosion.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack, calling it a “cowardly act by the enemies of humanity”.

“Such acts of terrorism are meant to destabilise the province and spread fear among innocent citizens,” he said.

A special investigation committee has been formed and security has been beefed up in and around Quetta in the aftermath of the explosion.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing so far.