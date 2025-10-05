14 killed in landslides following incessant rainfall in Nepal

Kathmandu: At least 14 people have been killed in landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in eastern Nepal’s Koshi province since Saturday night.

Five people died in Manebhanjyang of Suryodaya municipality in Ilam district and nine others were killed in Pategaun, Mansebung, Deuma, Dhusuni, Ratmate and Ghosang areas, police said.

Nepal Army has sent a helicopter for rescue operations and troops have been deployed in the affected areas. However, rescue operations have been hampered due to the inclement weather.

Monsoon was active in five of the seven provinces of Nepal, including Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini.