14 killed in road accident in Pak

Peshawar May 18 (PTI) At least 14 people were killed and 12 others injured after a mini truck fell into a ravine due to break failure in northwest Pakistan on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place in the Khushab district of the central Punjab province.

The mini truck was carrying a family from the Bannu district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to the Khushab district of Punjab.

"At least 14 people were killed and 12 others injured," District Rescue Officer Hafiz Abdul Rasheed said.

Rescue personnel provided on-site medical aid to four people with minor injuries.

The other eight were rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Naushera with serious injuries.

Chief Minister of the province Ali Amin Gandapur expressed condolence.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed heartfelt grief over the accident and extended his condolences to the families of the deceased. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Punjab is no stranger to severe road accidents.

In August 2023, at least 18 people were killed when a passenger bus caught fire after colliding with a pick-up truck laden with drums of diesel on the motorway near Pindi Bhattian.

Road accidents with high fatalities are common in the country due to lax safety measures, poor driver training and decrepit transport infrastructure.

Passenger buses and trucks are frequently crammed to capacity and seatbelts are not commonly worn, meaning high death tolls from single-vehicle accidents are common. PTI AYZ AMS