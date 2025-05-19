14 militants killed in northwest and southwest of Pakistan: Army

Islamabad, May 19 (PTI) Pakistani security forces on Monday claimed to have killed at least 14 terrorists in the northwest and southwest of the country in multiple clashes.

In two separate statements, the army said operations were conducted in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces during the night between May 17-18.

It said that nine Khwarij belonging to 'Fitna Al Khwarij' were sent to hell in multiple engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The term Khwarji is used for Taliban militants, and Fitna Al Khwarij for the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Two soldiers were killed when militants ambushed a security forces convoy in the general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan district.

On 17-18 May, five terrorists belonging to the Baloch Liberation Front were killed in two separate engagements, the statement said.

In a new trend, the army statement claimed that the terrorists belonged to "Indian proxy" outfits.