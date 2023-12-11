14-year-old boy arrested over attack on British Sikh man in England

London, Dec 11 (PTI) A UK police have arrested a 14-year-old boy as part of their investigation of a hate crime in which a Sikh man in his late 50s sustained injuries after a group of boys attacked him in Slough, south-east England.

Thames Valley Police said the teenager was arrested last week on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and has been released on police bail until February 15, 2024.

The force stressed that its investigation remains active and renewed its appeal for any information linked to the attack on November 21.

“This is still an active investigation and we are seeking anyone with information to make a report online or by calling 101,” said Detective Constable Holly Baxter, who is based at Slough Police Station.

“We have met with representatives from the gurdwara and continue to conduct further patrols in the area and anyone with concerns should speak to a uniformed officer or contact us by calling 101 or via our website.

We take all reports of hate crime seriously as we know that they have a devastating impact on individual victims and targeted communities,” she said.

The victim, named locally as Inderjit Singh, was walking through Langley Memorial Park when he was approached by a group of boys.

One of the offenders tried to grab the victim’s beard and then all the boys circled him, kicking him and pulling him to the ground. Singh sustained three broken ribs as well as swelling and cuts to his hand.

Following the attack, the victim was taken to hospital for treatment after the attack and has since been discharged.

His local Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha has also appealed for anyone with information to assist the police in their inquiries into the hate crime. PTI AK PY PY PY