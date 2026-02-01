145 terrorists, 17 security personnel killed in last 40 hours in Pakistan’s Balochistan: CM Bugti

Islamabad/Karachi, Feb 1 (PTI) At least 145 terrorists and 17 security personnel have been killed in the last 40 hours in multiple counter-terrorism operations in the restive Balochistan province, Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said on Sunday.

Bugti, in a press conference in Quetta, said that the bodies of all the 145 terrorists were in the custody of the authorities and their identification process was being carried out.

He said this was the highest number of terrorists killed in less than two days ever since security forces launched a war against terror in the province.

Bugti said that 17 personnel of the law enforcement and security forces were killed while fighting the terrorists at different locations, including Quetta, Sibi, Gwadar, Noshki, Pasni etc.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Army said at least 15 soldiers and 92 militants were killed in multiple counter-terrorism operations carried out by security forces.

The army said the operations were launched after militants belonging to ethnic Baloch groups carried out attacks at several locations on Saturday.

The army said the militants attempted to disturb peace by carrying out terrorist activities in and around Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, Gwadar and Pasni.

“Our valiant troops engaged the terrorists with precision and after prolonged, intense and daring clearance operations across Balochistan, killed 92 terrorists, including three suicide bombers," it said in a statement.

The militants also targeted civilians, killing 18 people, including women, children, the elderly and labourers, the army said.

During the clearance operations and ensuing gun battles, 15 soldiers lost their lives, it said.

Bugti also told the media that in Pasni and Quetta, the terrorists had used two women bombers.

“Our intelligence agencies had already informed us to expect a major attack on Quetta and on Saturday night, these militants attacked our security forces, including police and frontier corps soldiers, and also civilians at 12 different locations,” the chief minister said.

He said two suicide bombers were also killed in Quetta.

Bugti said after 41 terrorists were killed in Panjgur and Shaban areas on Friday, the security forces and law enforcement agencies were on red alert.

The chief minister said the most painful thing in the last 40 hours was the killing of five innocent women and three children in Gwadar and also played the video statements of their relatives at the conference.

Replying to a question, he said the terrorists wanted to occupy installations of law enforcement agencies and security forces and were being guided by their handlers, some of whom were sitting in Afghanistan.

Bugti also ruled out any talks with insurgent groups such as Baloch Liberation Army, questioning if they were political parties with whom the government would negotiate.

“But we have always kept doors open for anyone who repents and wants to surrender,” he said.

He also claimed social media was being used by these insurgent groups to spread false stories about the government and security forces and “brainwash the youth and children”.

Violence has surged in Balochistan in recent years, with the number of fatalities in the province rising from 787 to 956 last year, an increase of nearly 22 per cent over the previous year, the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) said in early January.

According to the Islamabad-based think tank Pak Institute for Peace Studies, terror attacks and violence across Pakistan rose by 34 per cent in 2025, with 699 terrorist incidents recorded nationwide during the year. PTI SH/CORR SCY GSP GSP