147 BGB platoons deployed across Bangladesh as BNP calls 12-hr blockade

Dhaka, Dec 24 (PTI) A total of 147 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh were deployed across the country on Sunday to maintain law and order ahead of the January 7 elections as a 12-hour road, rail and waterways blockade called by the opposition BNP and its allies demanding the resignation of Sheikh Hasina-led government is underway.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its mostly far-right allies allege that no election under the incumbent dispensation would be fair and demand the restoration of a non-party interim government for election oversight by amending the country’s Constitution.

The blockade began at 6 am and will end at 6 pm, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

Of the 147 platoons deployed across the country, 16 teams are patrolling in Dhaka and adjoining districts, Shariful Islam, public relations officer at Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

This is the 12th such blockade called by the opposition parties since October 31, and the first since the announcement of BNP's non-cooperation movement against the government on December 20 during which the party urged people not to pay taxes and utility bills as part of the campaign.

In the national capital, the BNP and its affiliate parties held separate protest rallies in support of the ongoing blockade and non-cooperation movement.

Chanting anti-government slogans, the protesters demanded elections under a non-partisan caretaker government and the release of all detained opposition leaders and activists, including BNP's ailing chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia.

Zia, 79, who was convicted and jailed on two graft charges with a 17-year jail term, is now in a hospital with multiple health issues.

Besides BNP, the other parties which participated in the protest rallies include Swechchhasebak Dal, Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal.

Some 10-12 BNP supporters protesting on the Dhaka-Aricha highway were also arrested.

The BNP is boycotting the election after its demand for an interim non-party neutral government to organise the voting was rejected by the government. The party had boycotted the 2014 election but took part in 2018 polls.

With the BNP boycotting the election, and no other credible opposition party against it, Hasina's Awami League is likely to gain an upper hand and likely to form the government for the fourth consecutive term.

Since October 29, the BNP has been holding intermittent nationwide strikes and transport blockades to press for their demand for elections under a neutral government, which the ruling party rejected saying the poll would be held in line with the existing Constitution.

The US and other major Western countries called for dialogue between the ruling Awami League and particularly with the BNP to ensure an inclusive and credible election, which, however, saw no headway due to reluctance from both sides.

According to a media tally, 11 people died and 376 vehicles were torched in the past two months in political violence. Police arrested thousands of opposition activists and figures, including de-facto BNP leader and party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, over charges of violence. PTI SCY ZH SCY SCY