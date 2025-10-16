15 family members killed as truck overturns in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Oct 16 (PTI) At least 15 people of the same family were killed and eight others injured on Thursday when a truck overturned near a tunnel in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, rescue officials said.

The accident occurred on the Swat Motorway in the Malakand district, a spokesperson of the Rescue 1122 emergency services said.

All victims belonged to a nomadic family from the Gibral area of Bahrain Tehsil, Swat, who frequently migrate seasonally to different regions.

Upon receiving an alert, rescue services and police reached the accident site, and transported those injured and the mortal remains of those killed to the District Headquarter Hospital Batkhela.

At the hospital, doctors confirmed 15 fatalities, while eight injured persons were provided with emergency medical treatment. Four of the critically injured were later referred to Swat for specialised care.

Among those deceased and injured were men, women, and children, according to rescue sources. PTI AYZ GRS GRS