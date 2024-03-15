15 Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lanka Navy for alleged poaching

Colombo: The Sri Lanka Navy on Friday detained at least 15 Indian fishermen off the coast of Karainagar in the northern Jaffna Peninsula for allegedly fishing in the island nation’s waters, an official statement said, in the latest such incident this year.

The fishermen and their trawlers were escorted by the navy to the Kankesanturai port and handed over to the fishing directorate for further action.

In recent weeks, Sri Lankan fishermen have protested against the authorities to protect their rights from the alleged poaching by their Indian counterparts in the Sri Lankan waters.

With this morning’s arrests, the total number of Indian fishing trawlers confiscated by the navy in 2024 so far has risen to 16 with 225 fishermen being detained for poaching, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

There have been periodic instances of Indian fishermen being arrested by Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

In 2023, the island nation’s Navy arrested 240 Indian fishermen along with 35 trawlers for allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters.