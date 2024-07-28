15 killed, 6 injured in rain-triggered landslide in China

Beijing, Jul 28 (PTI) A landslide caused by heavy rains from a tropical storm hit a house in central China's Hunan on Sunday, killing 15 people and injuring six others.

The provincial emergency command centre said the landslide hit Yuelin village in Hengyang city at about 8 am.

It washed away part of a residential house, burying 18 people.

Fifteen people were killed and six others injured in the landslide, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. The landslide was reportedly caused by flash flooding on a mountain.

The injured have been taken to hospital.

Over 300 rescuers have been dispatched and rescue efforts have concluded, the report said.

China has suffered a summer of extreme weather, with flash floods in the north and southwest.

A tropical storm drenched the country last week.

Cyclonic winds from Gaemi, downgraded from a typhoon, had mostly dissipated by July 28, but many parts of China remained under alert for flooding risks caused by earlier rains.

Remnants of Gaemi could still dump rain on already waterlogged cities, forecasters warned.