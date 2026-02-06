Islamabad (PTI): At least 15 worshippers were killed and more than 80 others injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a Shia mosque during Friday prayers in Pakistan's capital, police and the district administration said.

The powerful explosion occurred at Khadijatul Kubra mosque-cum-imambargah in the Tarlai area of the federal capital, the police said in a statement.

The suicide bomber was stopped at the gate of the Imambargah, but he detonated himself, police and eyewitnesses said.

In a post on X, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon said that more than 80 people were injured in the blast, while 15 bodies were shifted to different hospitals.

Police and Rescue 1122 personnel reached the site of the incident and initiated rescue operations.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.

However, police sources said that the attacker was a foreign national and had links with Fitna al Khwaraji, a term used for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The army troops and Rangers have cordoned off the area, and security operations are underway in and around the site of the blast.

An emergency was declared in the hospitals of the capital to deal with the situation, as the injured were being shifted to hospitals.

The attack came less than three months after a suicide bomber killed 12 people in a blast outside a district and sessions court building in Islamabad.

Today's attack came when Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was visiting Pakistan. He arrived on a two-day state visit on Thursday.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Senate Opposition Leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas condemned the attack.

“Targeting innocent civilians is a crime against humanity,” Zardari said.

Strongly condemning the attack, Abbas said that targeting places of worship is a direct attack on humanity, religion and social values, which cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

According to police officials, the nature of the explosion was being probed, but the explosion seems to be a suicide attack.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) hospital in Islamabad and met the injured.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry strongly condemned the attack in a post on social media platform X, expressing grief over the loss of lives in the “cowardly act”.

“Such acts of terrorism cannot dampen the morale of the nation. The need of the hour is that we all stand united for peace, tolerance, and stability, and express solidarity with law enforcement agencies,” the minister stressed.

Chaudhry is a native of Islamabad and belongs to the area where the blast occurred.