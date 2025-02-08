15 Taliban terrorists arrested in Pak's Punjab province

Lahore, Feb 8 (PTI) Law enforcement agencies have arrested 15 Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists in the Punjab province of Pakistan, police said on Saturday.

"The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police conducted 143 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in the province during the last week and arrested 15 terrorists of TTP including a dangerous militant from North Waziristan," a CTD spokesperson said in a statement.

"In Lahore, CTD successfully apprehended a highly dangerous terrorist of TTP. The suspect hails from North Waziristan, and wanted to target important government buildings in the city" it said.

The CTD recovered a significant cache of explosive materials, including one IED bomb, six detonators, and 18 feet of safety fuse wire and banned literature from them.

"The detained terrorists were plotting attacks at multiple locations to create chaos and fear among the public in Punjab," he said.

The suspects have been shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation. PTI MZ AMS