15 terrorists killed in two separate operations in Pakistan's Balochistan

Islamabad, Mar 7 (PTI) Pakistani security forces have killed 15 terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations in the restive Balochistan province, the army said on Saturday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan army, intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were conducted on Thursday after the reported presence of militants.

The first operation was carried out in Harnai district of the province.

During the conduct of the operation, the troops effectively engaged the 'Khawarij' hideout, the army said, adding that after an intense engagement, 12 terrorists were killed.

The Pakistan government in 2024 notified the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as "Fitna al-Khawarij", a reference to a group in earlier Islamic history which was involved in violence.

In another intelligence-based operation conducted in Basima district, the forces tracked the presence of terrorists and effectively engaged them using mixed calibre weapons.

After an intense fire exchange, three terrorists were killed, the army said.

It added that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the slain terrorists.

Balochistan has been facing a low-level insurgency and militants frequently target the security forces and government infrastructure. The Pakistani government accuses the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and TTP of these attacks. PTI SH SKS GSP