1,500 bodies of Hamas militants found around Gaza Strip: Israel Army

Jerusalem: Israel's military said about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants were found in Israeli territory, as it said it had largely gained control in the country's south and "restored full control" over the border on the fourth day of fighting following an unprecedented surprise attack.

Spokesperson Richard Hecht said no Hamas fighters have crossed into Israel since last night, although infiltrations could still be possible. Israel has previously reported 900 soldiers and civilians killed, and Palestinian authorities have reported about 700 deaths in Gaza and the West Bank. (AP)