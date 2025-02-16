16 dead, 45 injured in two road accidents in Pakistan

Islamabad, Feb 16 (PTI) Sixteen people were killed and 45 others injured in two separate road accidents in Pakistan's Sindh province, according to police.

In the first accident, five people were killed and 10 others were injured when the van they were travelling in collided with a trailer near Qazi Ahmed town of Sindh’s Shaheed Benazirabad District on Saturday.

Qazi Ahmed Station House Officer (SHO) Waseem Mirza said the van was heading to Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine in Jamshoro District’s Sehwan city.

“The speedy van initially hit a donkey cart followed by a major collision with a trailer coming from the opposite side,” the Dawn newspaper quoted the police official as saying.

In another accident, 11 people were killed and 35 others injured in a road accident near Ranipur, Khairpur district in the province. The accident occurred when a bus from Burewala collided with a rickshaw on the National Highway.

All the dead passengers were from Punjab’s Burewala.

Fatal road accidents on highways occur frequently in Pakistan, with the main reasons including speeding, hazardous overtaking and disregard for traffic rules.