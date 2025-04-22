16 people killed as van plunges into ravine in Pakistan

Karachi, Apr 22 (PTI) A speeding van fell into a ravine in southern Pakistan, killing at least 16 people, including women and children, and injuring 30 others, authorities said.

The accident took place in Jamshoro district in the Sindh province on Monday.

According to details, the accident took place in the hilly region when the driver of the van lost control of the vehicle due to over speeding and the van fell into a ditch, killing 16 persons on the spot and injuring 30 other, Dunya News reported.

The ill-fated van was carrying members of Kolhi tribe from Lapari in the Punjab province to Badin in the Sindh province. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

The van was carrying workers who were returning home after completing the wheat harvest work in Balochistan, said Deputy Commissioner Ghazanfar Qadri.

According to rescue sources, the death toll may rise further and some of the injured were in critical condition.

Road accidents are quite common in Pakistan, making it one of the hazardous countries. Pakistan has one of the world’s worst records for fatal traffic accidents, blamed on poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving. PTI AMS