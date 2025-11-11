16 security personnel injured in IED blast in Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Nov 11 (PTI) At least 16 personnel were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast that targeted a security forces’ convoy in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an official said on Tuesday.

The convoy comprising Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps personnel was returning from Loni Post in Dera Ismail Khan district when the IED blast occurred in Loni village late on Monday.

Meanwhile, six people were injured on Monday after a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the main gate of a Cadet College in the south Waziristan district, bordering Afghanistan, security officials said.

According to security officials, the attack at the Cadet College Wana was reportedly carried out by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The Pakistan government last year notified the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as "Fitna al-Khawarij", a reference to a group in earlier Islamic history which was involved in violence.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorist attacks, particularly in areas bordering Afghanistan, mostly targeting police, law enforcement personnel, and security forces Separately, security forces killed at least 20 Taliban militants in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the army said on Monday.