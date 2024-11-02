16 soldiers injured as gunmen attack security forces' convoys in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Peshawar, Nov 2 (PTI) At least 16 soldiers, including an Army officer, were injured after unidentified gunmen ambushed security forces' convoys in two separate incidents in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, officials said.

Eleven security personnel were injured when gunmen attacked their convoy in the Sarvekai area of South Waziristan district, officials said, adding that the injured included an officer of captain rank.

In another attack near Darra Tung check post in the volatile Lakki Marwat district, gunmen targeted a security forces convoy travelling from Karak district to an atomic energy project in Kabul Khel.

Five soldiers were injured in the attack, officials said.

Security forces, including police, Frontier Corps (FC), and the Pakistan Army, have increasingly come under terror attack in recent weeks across Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. PTI AYZ SCY SCY