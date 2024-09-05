16-year-old campaigner from India is 2024 Global Student Prize top 10 finalist

London, Sep 5 (PTI) A 16-year-old Indian student has been named among the top 10 finalists for the USD 100,000 Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2024, in recognition of her efforts to turn a healthcare non-profit into a global movement.

Divaa Uthkarsha, a science student at the National Academy for Learning in Bengaluru, was selected from over 11,000 nominations from across 176 countries for setting up Project Surya – now one of India’s largest youth-led non-profit organisations raising awareness of type-1 diabetes and helping underprivileged children with the medical condition.

“This honour not only reflects your outstanding achievements but also stands as a testament to the brighter future you’re actively shaping for all of us, day by day,” Chegg’s Heather Hatlo Porter said with reference to Uthkarsha.

“Chegg is committed to its Student First mission. Through the Global Student Prize, we shine a spotlight on inspiring students from around the world, giving them an opportunity to share their stories, connect with one another, and have their voices heard. Now, more than ever, students like Divaa deserve recognition, as their dreams, creativity, and remarkable endeavours are essential to tackling the urgent challenges facing our world,” she said.

After her younger brother Surya’s type-1 diabetes diagnosis in 2021, Divaa saw the challenges first-hand and was inspired to start Project Surya aged just 13 to help other children access the best care possible. The initiative has since turned into a movement assisting low-income families from remote areas and villages battling with the condition.

According to the Global Student Prize team, Divaa and her army of volunteers have developed and presented comprehensive diabetes education modules, developed with doctors and dieticians, in person to 250,000 school children across India.

She has also taken practical steps to make insulin more available – fundraising Rs 1,250,000 to buy 6,000 insulin vials, glucose strips and syringes for 900+ children in Indian villages and organising free medical camps. Beyond talking to families and schoolchildren, Divaa holds training sessions for grassroots-level “ASHA” community healthcare workers throughout India on type-1 diabetes.

She also advocates passionately for access to affordable health under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 and has gone to speak at international forums like the Activate Impact Summit at the United Nations Headquarters.

Divaa is now working to expand Project Surya globally, with multiple chapters in India and abroad. Her chief goal is to reach 5 million people directly – advocating for tax-free insulin and collaborating with corporates to raise funds to sponsor life-saving insulin.

“Divaa’s story serves as a powerful reminder of the pivotal role that education plays in shaping a better world for everyone. As the clock ticks down on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, prioritising education has never been more crucial if we are to face the future with confidence,” said Sunny Varkey, Founder of the Varkey Foundation, partner of Chegg.Org in the annual student prize – for an exceptional student that has made a real impact on learning and society at large.

Among the top 10 finalists is also Indian-origin Alanna Sethi from Canada, who has been shortlisted for her work as a mental health campaigner as the CEO and founder of HOPE – Helping Our Planet Earth. Others among the top 10 are high-achieving students from Mexico, Turkey, Argentina, Singapore, Poland, Brazil, the US and UAE.

The winner of this year's prize is expected to be announced in New York later this month during the UN General Assembly week and will be chosen from the top 10 finalists by the Global Student Prize Academy, made up of prominent individuals worldwide.