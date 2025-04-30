17 injured in explosion at residential area in China

Beijing, Apr 30 (PTI) At least 17 people were injured in a residential complex explosion on Wednesday in China's Shanxi province.

Four of the injured are in critical condition and three were discharged after treatment, local authorities said.

The blast took place in the Beiying neighbourhood of Xiaodian district in Shanxi's capital Taiyuan at around 1 pm local time.

The fire triggered by the blast has been extinguished, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

No further details were provided.

Rescue teams are conducting door-to-door safety checks in the affected building, and an investigation into the cause of the blast is underway.

The incident took place a day after 22 people were killed in a restaurant fire in Liaoyang city of Liaoning province on Tuesday.

It was the second major fire incident in China this month.

On April 9, 20 elderly people were killed in a fire at a nursing home in north China's Hebei province.

A total of 39 elderly people were in the building when the blaze broke out at the nursing home in Longhua county of Chengde city. PTI KJV SCY SCY