17 terrorists killed in Balochistan province of Pakistan

Karachi, Dec 27 (PTI) Pakistani security forces have killed at least 17 terrorists belonging to outlawed insurgent groups in different intelligence-based operations in the troubled Balochistan province, the ISPR said on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, these terrorists were killed in separate operations conducted between December 24 and 26 in the Kohlu, Kalat and Panjgur areas of the province.

The intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in the respective areas, the ISPR said.

In the IBO on Friday, four terrorists were killed in Panjgur district after a heavy exchange of fire when the security forces surrounded the location where the terrorists were holed up.

The ISPR said it killed five terrorists in Kohlu after a heavy exchange of fire with them on Thursday.

In another operation on Wednesday, security forces effectively engaged the terrorists at their location and after an intense exchange of fire killed eight of them in Kalat.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who were actively involved in numerous terror activities in the area,” the statement said.

Earlier this month, 12 terrorists were killed in Kalat by security forces.

The statement said security forces and law enforcement agencies are constantly conducting operations to eliminate terrorists under its "Azm-e-Istehkam" campaign.