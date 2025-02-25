18 injured in bus accident in Nepal

Kathmandu, Feb 25 (PTI) Eighteen people were injured on Tuesday when a passenger bus overturned in Nepal's Bagmati province, according to a media report.

The accident occurred on the BP Highway in the Kavrepalanchok district when the bus travelling from Kathmandu to Ramechhap lost control and overturned, The Rising Nepal newspaper reported.

The bus was carrying 24 passengers at the time of the accident.

Citing the police, the report said that 18 people including the driver and co-driver were injured in the accident.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital.

The conditions of seven people is moderate while others received minor injuries, said Police inspector Dinesh Kunwar.

The identities of those injured is yet to be ascertained, he added.