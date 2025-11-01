18 militants arrested in Pakistan's Punjab province

Lahore, Nov 1 (PTI) Eighteen militants, mostly belonging to the banned terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, were arrested during intelligence-based operations in Pakistan's Punjab province, police said on Saturday.

A statement released by the Counter terrorism department (CTD) of the Punjab police said that it arrested 18 terrorists belonging to proscribed organisations, with most of them belonging to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The intelligence based operations were conducted across various districts of the province over the past month.

"The CTD, in collaboration with an intelligence agency, successfully foiled terror plots in Punjab. The terrorists were planning to target key buildings and installations in various cities," it said.

The CTD recovered 3.02 kilograms of explosives, 14 detonators, 33 feet long safety fuse wire, and three improvised explosive devices.

Pamphlets of banned organisations, magazines, mobile phones, and cash were seized from the possession of the arrested militants.

Cases have been registered against the arrested individuals under relevant anti-terrorism laws, the police added.