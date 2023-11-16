19 killed in Chinese coal company office fire

Beijing: At least 19 people were killed when a fire broke out on Thursday at a building of a coal mine company in north China's Shanxi Province, official media reported here.

The fire ripped through the second floor of the five-story building located in Lishi District of Lyuliang City.

Nineteen people were killed in the fire on Thursday morning, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Rescue efforts are underway, according to local authorities.

The building belongs to the private Yongju coal mine company, which has a production capacity of 120 tonnes a year.