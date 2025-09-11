19 terrorists gunned down in NW Pakistan

Peshawar, Sep 11 (PTI) Security forces have gunned down 19 terrorists from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in three separate engagements in restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwestern Pakistan, the army said on Thursday.

Intelligence-based operations were conducted by the security forces in Mohmand, North Waziristan and Bannu district during the September 9-10 night, the Inter-Services Public Relations, the military media wing of Pakistan, said on Thursday.

During the operation in Mohmand district, security forces engaged with the terrorists at the specified location, and after an intense exchange of fire, 14 of them were killed.

In another intelligence-based operation conducted in the general area of Datta Khel in North Waziristan district, four terrorists were killed by the security forces while one terrorist was gunned down by the security forces in an encounter that took place in Bannu district.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists.

Meanwhile, unidentified militants demolished the house of an intelligence agency official in Nasar Khel area of Lakki Marwat district and fled with his weapons on Wednesday night.

The militants forced their way into the house, held his family members hostage in one room and then demolished part of the official's house, police said.

The terrorists have accelerated their activities against people associated with law enforcement agencies and security personnel, especially police and the Frontier Constabulary in the southern districts of the province.