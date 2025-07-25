2 bank employees, driver abducted in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Jul 25 (PTI) Unknown militants abducted two bank employees and a driver at gunpoint in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Friday.

The militants forcibly offloaded a bank manager, a staff member, and the driver from a passenger coach from the Hurmuz area in the North Waziristan tribal district before taking them to an undisclosed location, according to the police.

The incident took place on Thursday as the bank staff were returning to Bannu from Miran Shah.

Local police have launched a massive search operation in the area to arrest those involved in the abduction.

No group or outfit has claimed responsibility for it yet.

District Police Officer North Waziristan Waqar Ahmed said efforts have been launched to recover the abducted bankers and driver.

Local residents have announced a protest later in the day, demanding the safe recovery of the abductees.

Government officers in tribal areas usually travel by private or public transport, as using government vehicles is not safe for them, Waqar said.