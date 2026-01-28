2 Bihar residents arrested in Nepal with fake Indian currency

Kathmandu, Jan 28 (PTI) Nepali authorities have arrested two residents of Bihar with fake Indian currency notes in Rautahat district of the Himalayan nation, an official said on Wednesday. Bikram Kumar Paswan, 30, and Rahesh Kumar Sah, 42, the residents of Sitamarhi district in Bihar, were arrested on Tuesday night in southern Nepal with fake currency worth INR 2500, according to Armed Police Force (APF) spokesperson Manish Thapa.

Both of them were apprehended during a routine security check while entering Nepal on an Indian registered motorbike carrying a fake INR 500 note and ten INR 200 notes, he added.

The suspects were handed over to the District Police Office, Rautahat, for further investigation, the official said. PTI SBP SKS RD