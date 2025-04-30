2 children killed, 1 injured in bomb blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Apr 30 (PTI) At least two children were killed and another injured in a bomb blast near a Frontier Corps check post in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, police said.

The blast occurred near the Azam Warsak FC checkpost in the South Waziristan district.

According to police, three children were injured in the explosion. Two of them later succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Police said the children were passing by the area when the explosion occurred. An investigation into the incident is underway, they said. PTI AYZ SCY SCY