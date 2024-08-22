2 children killed as gunmen open fire on school van in Pakistan

Lahore, Aug 22 (PTI) Gunmen opened fire on a school van in Pakistan's Punjab province on Thursday, killing two children and wounding five other people.

The incident took place in the Dheri Kot area of Attock district, some 400 kms from Lahore.

According to police, the school van was going to drop children at their school when it came under fire from unidentified gunmen.

"Some seven children aged between five and 10 were injured in the attack. They were shifted to hospital where two of them succumbed to their wounds while the condition of another two is said to be critical," the police said and added the van driver also suffered injuries.

Senior police officer Sardar Ghayas Gul told reporters that police teams have been constituted to arrest the gunmen with the help of CCTV footage. He said the police are probing the matter from all aspects whether it is a terrorism-related incident or the driver had enmity with someone.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took notice of the incident and said that those involved in this heinous crime of targeting a school van would not escape justice.

The Chief Minister directed the police to ensure the early arrest of the shooters.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari have condemned the attack on school children.