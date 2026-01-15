2 children killed, father injured in gas cylinder blast in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Jan 15 (PTI) A powerful explosion caused by a gas cylinder blast inside a house on Thursday killed two children and critically injured their father in northwest Pakistan, rescue officials said.

The incident occurred in Tariq Abad of the Utmanzai area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Charsadda district.

The deceased children included a minor boy and a girl, officials said.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene immediately after receiving information about the blast and shifted the injured father to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. The explosion triggered panic and fear in the surrounding area.

Police and relevant authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Officials have urged the public to adopt precautionary measures and regularly inspect gas cylinders to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the severe winter season. PTI AYZ ZH ZH