2 children killed in landmine blast in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Peshawar: At least two children were killed on the spot in a landmine explosion in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The tragic incident occurred on Monday in the Bangi Wala area of Sararogha tehsil of the tribal South Waziristan district.

The explosion took place when the children were playing near their house in the village.

It was not immediately clear who planted the landmines in the area. However, South Waziristan is a hotbed for militants.

This is the fourth incident of landmine explosion in Upper South Waziristan during the last four months. Most of the victims were children.

In April, at least three children were killed on the spot and one injured in the landmine explosion in the province.