2 cops among 3 injured in attack on check post in Pakistan's KPK

Peshawar, Dec 22 (PTI) An attack on a police check post by unknown armed assailants left three people injured, including two policemen, in northwest Pakistan late on Sunday night, officials said.

The armed assailants opened fire on the Qazi Talab check post, located within the limits of City Police Station, Hangu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaving three people injured.

According to police, those injured in the firing were police constables Ali Raza and Sabir, and a mosque’s imam, Farman. The injured police officials and the imam were shifted to DHQ Hospital for medical treatment.

Police teams rushed to the scene soon after the incident, and an exchange of fire between the cops and the armed assailants ensued. PTI AYZ AMJ AMJ