2 Indian fishermen missing, one Pakistani sailor killed in encounter at sea

Islamabad, Mar 21 (PTI) Two Indian fishermen were missing while one Pakistani sailor was killed on Thursday in an incident at sea, according to Pakistan maritime authorities.

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) said one of its ships was patrolling Pakistan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) when it encountered around eight Indian fishing vessels engaged in "illegal fishing activities" within Pakistani waters.

It said that to evade capture, one of the fishing boats increased its speed and started to move towards Indian waters and it continued to evade capture despite multiple verbal warnings and instructions to stop and cooperate but eventually, it slowed down, allowing the PMSA ship's boarding team to embark.

"However, after PMSA personnel were on the fishing vessel, it suddenly accelerated and altered its heading thereby colliding with the PMSA ship. Consequently, the fishing vessel capsized and sank with all personnel onboard i.e. PMSA boarding team and fishermen, being thrown into the sea,” it said.

After the fishing vessel sank in the same position, the PMSA ship acted swiftly to rescue five out of the seven Indian fishermen and four PMSA personnel.

However, one PMSA sailor was killed while two remaining Indian fishermen are still missing, the PMSA said, adding that a search and rescue operation for the missing Indian fishermen is in progress.

PSMA also said that legal proceedings have been initiated against the Indian fishermen for this reckless and unlawful behaviour at sea and illegal fishing in Pakistani waters.

The Pakistani agency said it remains committed to upholding maritime security and will continue to take all necessary measures to prevent illegal activities at sea.