2 Indian nationals arrested for possessing narcotic drugs in Nepal

Kathmandu, Apr 18 (PTI) Two Indian nationals have been arrested in Nepal for possessing narcotic drugs, according to police.

They were arrested late Thursday in separate incidents, according to a Nepal Police news bulletin.

Raj Bihari Kumar, 25, a resident of Motihari, Bihar, was arrested along with 60 kg of hemp from the Pachauriya Municipality of Bara district.

In another incident, the police arrested two individuals including an Indian national on charges of possessing brown sugar.

Amit Patwal, 31, a resident of Uttar Pradesh and a Nepali national were carrying almost 100 grams of brown sugar, according to the police.

The police have started further investigation into these incidents.