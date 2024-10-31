2 Indian nationals killed in tipper accident in Nepal

Kathmandu, Oct 31 (PTI) Two Indian nationals were killed and as many others sustained injuries after a tipper they were travelling on met with an accident in Nepal's Sankhuwasabha district, police said.

Advertisment

The incident took place at Fyaksinda Dobhan area of Makalu rural municipality on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as tipper driver Shailendra Pratap Singh (57) and his associate Saruk Mohamad (29). Both were employed as labourers in a hydropower project in Nepal. The tipper with Indian number plate was also damaged in the accident.

Two others labourers travelling on the tipper, who were injured in the incident are also Indian nationals, police said. They are undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Shankhuwasabha. PTI SBP SCY SCY