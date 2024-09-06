2 Indian-origin Malaysians jailed for trying to smuggle man out of Singapore

Singapore, Sep 6 (PTI) A Singapore court on Friday sentenced two Malaysian nationals of Indian descent to 10 months in prison for attempting to smuggle a fellow citizen out of the country by concealing him in the cargo compartment of a truck.

Sharan Raj Loganathan, 26, and Ramesh Munusamy, 44, pleaded guilty to their attempts to help Mohamad Izuwan Che Mohd Abd Khoha exit the Tuas checkpoint illegally on July 19, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

Singapore is linked to Peninsular Malaysia through a causeway on the northern side and a bridge at Tuas on the northwestern side.

According to court documents, Izuwan, 32, was caught transporting more than 11,900 e-cigarette pods and 8,657 e-cigarette devices into Singapore on July 17, following which his passport was seized.

Smoking is banned in public places in Singapore and e-cigarettes are not allowed.

On July 19, Izuwan tried to return to Malaysia by hiding in the cargo compartment of Ramesh’s lorry.

On August 28, Izuwan was sentenced to seven months in jail for his offences.

Those found guilty of helping others to leave Singapore’s borders illegally can be jailed for at least six months and fined up to SGD 6,000. PTI GS SCY SCY