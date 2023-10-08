2 Indians among 3 killed in Chilliwack plane crash

Toronto, Oct 8 (PTI) Two trainee pilots from India are among three persons killed in a small plane crash in Canada's British Columbia province, according to the media reports.

Abhay Gadru and Yash Ramugade, both 25, from Mumbai, were in the small twin-engine light aircraft - a piper PA-34 Seneca - which crashed on Friday near the local airport in Chilliwack in the province.

Gadru moved to Canada three years ago to complete pilot training and was expected to graduate from a program in November, his cousin Sdradha Trisal was quoted as saying by the Vancouver Sun newspaper on Saturday.

“He was such a pure soul. I can’t believe he’s gone and I’m just left with memories now,” Trisal said.

A total of three people were killed in the plane crash.

Gadru’s sibling Chirag, who also lives in B.C., is making efforts to send back his brother’s remains to their parents in India, the report said.

Meanwhile, CTV News Vancouver, a Canadian news portal, said that the second person among the three killed was Yash Ramugude, who also hailed from Mumbai.

While details about Gadru were given, there was not much information about Ramugade.

The registration number on the plane's tail indicates the aircraft, which appeared badly damaged, is a Piper Seneca owned by SkyQuest Aviation, a flight school based in Langley. It was built in 1972.

“We’re looking into it but we’re not issuing any statements. There is nothing we can say at this time,” an employee, who works as an administrator at SkyQuest Aviation, said on condition of anonymity. PTI RUP RUP RUP