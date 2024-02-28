2 Indians among 4 arrested for drug trafficking in Nepal

Kathmandu, Feb 28 (PTI) Two Indian nationals were among four persons arrested in two separate incidents of drug trafficking in Nepal, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Indian national Chhotu Paswan, 20, was arrested from Lalbandi Municipality of Sarlahi district and 7 kg of hashish was seized from his motorbike, the police said.

Separately, three persons, including an Indian national, were arrested from Pipra Rural Municipality of Mahottari district along with various contraband items.

The police confiscated Phenergan 496 ampules, Tyalgesys 499 ampules, and Diazepam 492 ampules from Subodh Raut, 20, a resident of Bihar, and two Nepalese nationals, Mohmad Hussain and Gudu Safi, according to a statement from the Nepal Police headquarters.

Advertisment

The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Earlier this month, nine people, including an Indian national, were arrested for possession of narcotic drugs from different parts of Nepal.

The arrests were made as Nepal's anti-narcotics authorities have made stringent rules against the possession of any kind of drugs. PTI SBP PY PY PY