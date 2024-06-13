2 Indians arrested for cheating trader with fake gold jewellery in Nepal

Kathmandu, June 13 (PTI) Two Indians have been arrested in Nepal for cheating people of hundreds of thousands of rupees by providing a yellow metal in the name of gold, police said on Thursday.

Prabha Devi, 71, and Ramnarayan Sulengi, 42, both residents of Uttar Pradesh, were arrested on Wednesday for providing a yellow necklace that looked like gold against the payment of Rs. 400,000 to a local trader, police said.

They were arrested from Lekhnath Municipality while heading towards India in a vehicle shortly after the incident.

The police recovered Rs. 3 lakh and 90 thousand cash from their possession.

They have been detained for seven days with permission from Kashki District Court to conduct further investigation into the matter. PTI SBP PY PY PY