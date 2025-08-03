2 Indians arrested in Nepal for possessing narcotic drugs

Kathmandu, Aug 3 (PTI) Two Indian nationals were arrested at Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport on Sunday for possessing narcotic drugs, according to the police.

Mouleswaran N Karunai Vel, 32, was caught with a little more than 4 kgs of white heroin, Nepal Police said in its news bulletin.

He had arrived from Bangkok and the drugs were found in his suitcase during a security check.

In a separate incident, Ahamad Firoj, 66, was also found carrying over 4 kgs of white heroin, according to the police.

He arrived on a Thai Airlines flight from Bangkok on Saturday and was apprehended during a security screening on the arrival lawn.

Both men were handed over to the Narcotic Drugs Control Bureau for further investigations. PTI SBP GRS GRS GRS