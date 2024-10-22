2 Indians held in Nepal with over Rs 20 lakh in illegal cash

Kathmandu, Oct 22 (PTI) Two Indian nationals were arrested on Tuesday for illegally carrying over INR 20 lakh in cash in Nepal's Kapilvastu district, police said.

Salman Quaresia, 33, and Umesh Sakharam Khandagle, 39 -- both residents of Raigad district in Maharashtra -- were arrested in the Krishnanagar area of Kapilvastu district during a routine security check at the Nepal-India border. They were travelling in separate vehicles with Indian number plates.

Police recovered a total of INR 20,50,000 from them with no supporting documents. Carrying INR 25,000 or more in cash without proper documentation is illegal in Nepal.

The arrested individuals have been handed over to the Revenue Investigation Department in Kapilvastu district, along with the seized banknotes, for further investigation, police said. PTI SBP SCY SCY