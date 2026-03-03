2 injured in blast in Nepal's Madhes province ahead of general election

Kathmandu, Mar 3 (PTI) Two people were injured when a suspicious object exploded in Nepal's Madhes province on Tuesday, just two days ahead of the March 5 general election, police said.

The incident occurred on the East-West Highway in Bardibas in Mahottari district when the unidentified object exploded near a bridge, injuring two pedestrians, police said.

The injured were identified as Sandesh Chaudhary, 17, and Samir Chaudhary, 24. They were admitted to a local hospital and their condition was stated to be stable. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.

In a separate incident, two vehicles were torched in Kathmandu early Tuesday morning. Police said pamphlets calling for a boycott of Thursday’s House of Representatives (HoR) election were recovered from the site.

Pro-monarchist groups and some smaller leftist factions have announced a boycott of the general election. Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the arson incident.

Meanwhile, police said they have arrested 142 people from different parts of the country on charges of engaging in activities aimed at disrupting the election process.