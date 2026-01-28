2 kids critically injured in landmine blast in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Jan 28 (PTI) Two children were critically injured in a landmine explosion on Wednesday in northwestern Pakistan, police said.

The incident occurred in the Patnai hilly area on the outskirts of Wana tehsil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's South Waziristan district, bordering Afghanistan.

The children were playing in the area and accidentally stepped on a suspicious, polish-like container, which turned out to be an explosive device, said Asghar Ali Shah, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Wana.

Both children were immediately shifted to DHQ Hospital, Wana. The condition of one child is stable, while the other has been referred to Dera Ismail Khan for further treatment, he said.

The incident has caused panic in the area, and a large number of residents gathered at the site.

In the last 15 years, hundreds of landmine explosions have been reported in different parts of South Waziristan. These explosions have claimed the lives of dozens of innocent children and left hundreds injured.

Separately, a man was killed in an IED blast in Bajaur district on Wednesday.

A team of police personnel rushed to the spot and launched a search operation for the terrorists involved in the incident.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast. PTI AYZ ZH ZH