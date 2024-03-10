2 killed, 1 injured during transfer of explosives in Pak: Official

Peshawar, Mar 10 (PTI) At least two persons were killed and one injured in a blast while they were transferring explosives on a motorbike in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, said officials.

The incident occurred in Board Bazar, Nasir Bagh Road Peshawar. The dead bodies and those injured have been admitted to the Khyber Teaching Hospital.

Earlier the police officials said that the incident was a suicide blast, however, later Superintendent of Police Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi confirmed that the explosion took place when the three were transferring explosives on a bike from one place to another.

Abbasi said that the bomb disposal unit's (BDU) report revealed that it was not a suicide blast.

"An explosion took place during the transfer of explosives. Three people were transporting the explosives of which two of them were killed in the blast and one of them sustained injuries," he said.

The injured person, who is in a very critical condition, is being treated at Khyber Teaching Hospital, said spokesperson Sajjad Khan.

The bodies of the deceased have also been moved to the hospital.

Chief Minister KPK Ali Amin Gandapur sought a report from the police into the incident.

Board Bazar is a busy road in Peshawar where usually there is heavy traffic. However, at the time of the blast, the traffic was slow.

Many parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province often witness blasts and terror-related activities.

According to Pakistani authorities, the documents of the Home and Tribal areas revealed that a total of 1,050 incidents of terrorism took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last year while 419 incidents of terrorism took place in the arranged districts, 631 incidents in the merged districts.