2 killed, 36 injured in passenger bus accident in Nepal

Kathmandu, Oct 3 (PTI) Two people including a child were killed and 36 others injured on Friday in a bus accident in Nepal's Madhesh province, police said.

The accident occurred in the Bardibas municipality of Mahottari district when the passenger bus was heading towards Kathmandu from Kayarmara.

The passengers were returning to Kathmandu after celebrating Vijaya Dashami festival.

An octogenarian and 10-year-old child were killed in the accident while 36 others were injured, police said, adding that those injured are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Bardibas.

The reason for the accident is not known yet.

Meanwhile, the District Administration Office Kathmandu has urged commuters not to enter or travel out of Kathmandu by road at night from October 3 to 6 as it has received information from the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology about heavy rainfall starting Friday.

Kathmandu's Assistant Chief District Officer Ashok Kumar Bhandari warned of the possibility of disaster-related incidents such as floods, landslides, and soil erosion in risk-prone areas, and asked residents to avoid travelling, and exercise caution and vigilance.

The Prime Minister’s Office also issued a notice warning about floods and landslides following heavy rain in five out of seven provinces including Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini for four days starting Friday.

Water levels are likely to rise in the rivers flowing around Kathmandu valley, and some other districts, the notice said, and asked people to observe extreme caution.

According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, monsoon activity will become active from Friday night. PTI SBP GRS GRS GRS