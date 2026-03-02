2 killed as vehicle carrying poll materials meets with accident in Nepal

Kathmandu, Mar 2 (PTI) Two people, including a policeman, were killed and seven others injured on Monday when a vehicle carrying election materials and staff for the March 5 Nepal election met with an accident, police said.

The accident occurred at Deurali in Ramechhap district when a mini truck veered off a hilly road and plunged about 150 metres down the slope.

One person died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries during treatment, police said, adding that seven others sustained injuries in the incident.

Rajan Prasad Timilsina, Information Officer at the District Police Office, said the vehicle was transporting election materials, security personnel and election officials for three polling stations.

After delivering materials at the Deurali polling centre, the vehicle was heading to two other polling stations when the accident occurred, he said.

The deceased were identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector R P Yadav and Dor Prasad Ghimire, a teacher at Rudrachheshwor Secondary School. Ghimire died while undergoing treatment at Manthali Hospital, police said.

Both were members of the election team assigned to a polling centre at Sanghutar ward office ‘Kha’ in the district.

The injured were later airlifted to Kathmandu in a Nepali Army helicopter for further treatment, police said. PTI SBP SCY SCY