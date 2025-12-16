2 killed in attack on polio vaccination team in Pakistan

Peshawar, Dec 16 (PTI) Two people, including a police constable, were killed in a targeted attack by unidentified gunmen on a polio vaccination team in northwest Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, police said.

The assailants opened fire at polio eradication drive workers in the Tangi area of Salarzai tehsil of Bajaur district bordering Afghanistan.

The deceased police constable was identified as Sajjad, deployed for the security of the polio team, and a civilian.

The attackers managed to flee the scene after the incident.

District Police Officer (DPO) Bajaur, Waqar Rafiq, said that heavy police contingents were dispatched to the area immediately after the attack, and a search was underway to arrest the perpetrators.

Tight security across the district has been ensured amid the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

Polio workers are often attacked by militant groups in Pakistan, particularly in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the former tribal districts.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi strongly condemned the attack on the polio team.

He reaffirmed that the polio vaccination campaign would not be allowed to be affected under any circumstances, as it is essential for the protection of innocent children.

Pakistan on Monday launched a nationwide polio vaccination campaign, aiming to cover 45.5 million children under five years of age.

Pakistan is one of only two countries in the world, alongside Afghanistan, where polio is still endemic. PTI AYZ SKS RD