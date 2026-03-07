2 killed in blast in Pakistan's NW

Peshawar, Mar 7 (PTI) At least two persons were killed and eight injured in a blast at a battery shop owned by a member of a peace committee in Pakistan's northwestern Province Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Saturday, police said.

The blast occurred at a battery shop of Shoaib Khan, a member of a peace committee, at Manjiwala Chowk in Lakki Marwat district.

Several people were present in the shop at the time of the incident.

Initial reports said that around 10 people, including Khan, sustained serious injuries in the blast and were shifted to a nearby hospital.

However, Shoaib Khan and one more person succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital, authorities said, adding that the condition of two of the injured is critical, while the others are receiving medical treatment.

The police and security forces cordoned off the area and began collecting evidence. A police official said investigations are underway to determine whether the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) or a quadcopter attack.

Security agencies have launched a full investigation into the incident, while security in the area has been tightened.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi strongly condemned the incident. He directed the Inspector General of Police to submit a detailed report.

The chief minister termed the loss of two lives in the incident deeply tragic and expressed solidarity with the families of the victims.

He also directed authorities to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery.

Afridi said cowardly acts of terrorism cannot weaken the resolve of the government and the people. He also prayed for the departed souls and patience and strength for the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, at least two police personnel were killed and 18 civilians injured when an explosive device detonated at the main gate of a supermarket in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday.

According to DSP Asghar Ali Shah, the blast occurred in Wana’s busy Rustam Bazaar after explosive material planted near the gate of a supermarket went off.

Wana is the administrative headquarters of the South Waziristan district, bordering Afghanistan.

He said two police officials were killed while four other policemen were injured in the explosion. A total of 18 civilians, including children, also sustained injuries in the blast. PTI CORR AMS