2 killed, suspect shot dead in terrorist attack at Manchester synagogue on Jewish holy day

London, Oct 2 (PTI) Two people have been killed and a suspect has been shot dead by police officers in a stabbing and car attack declared a “terrorist incident” at a synagogue in Manchester on the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur on Thursday.

Greater Manchester Police said three members of the public remain in a serious condition in what they initially declared as a “major incident” at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Middleton Road in the Crumpsall area of the northern England city.

The Metropolitan Police Counter-Terrorism Command later confirmed two arrests had been made in what the force is now treating as a counter-terrorism investigation.

“Based on what we know, counter-terrorism police have declared this a terrorist incident,” Met Police Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, the national head of counter-terrorism policing, said in a press conference.

While a security guard was among those attacked with a knife outside the synagogue, several others were injured after a car was driven at members of the public.

Soon after, the police force is said to have internally declared Operation Plato, which is a codeword used by emergency services when responding to a "marauding terror attack".

Images circulating on social media show a male suspect with items strapped to his waist, with police confirming a bomb disposal unit was dispatched to the site.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who cut short his visit to the European Political Community summit in Denmark to return to Downing Street for an emergency security meeting, said he was "appalled" and "absolutely shocked".

"We will do everything to keep our Jewish community safe," said Starmer.

"Additional police assets are being deployed to synagogues across the country," he said.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement to say King Charles III and Queen Camilla were "deeply shocked and saddened" to hear about the attack, "especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community".

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services," their statement said.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, said in a message posted on social media: "Our thoughts are with the victims and the families of the terrible attack at Heaton Park Synagogue.

"The fact that this tragedy occurred on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more shocking. We are thinking of the entire community as well as the emergency responders who attended this terrible incident." UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she was “horrified” by the news of an attack at a synagogue on the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

“My first thoughts are with the victims, our brave police and emergency services,” she said.

According to the local police, a loud noise was heard at the scene as specialist officers smashed their way to the suspect’s vehicle as a precaution. They also praised a witness who helped them prevent the attacker from gaining entry inside the synagogue.

“We know today’s horrifying attack, on the Jewish community’s holiest day, will have caused significant shock and fear throughout all of our communities. We are grateful to the member of the public whose quick response to what they witnessed allowed our swift action, and as a result the offender was prevented from entering the synagogue,” a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said.

“We remain in direct contact with all synagogues across Greater Manchester to provide reassurance and this will continue for as long as needed,” the spokesperson said, urging the public to refrain from sharing footage from the scene on social media.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham condemned the “vile attack” on the city’s Jewish community on its holiest day.

"We condemn whoever is responsible and will do everything within our power to keep people safe. We stand with Greater Manchester’s Jewish community at this time and will work through the day to support them," he said.

The Israeli Embassy in the UK described the attack as "abhorrent and deeply distressing". PTI AK GRS GRS