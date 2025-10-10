2 most-wanted terrorists killed in Pakistan police operation

Peshawar, Oct 10 (PTI) Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and local police on Friday gunned down two most-wanted terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said.

According to police, the joint CTD and police teams launched the intelligence-based operation in the Domail area of Bannu district, where the terrorists were reportedly planning a major attack.

An intense exchange of fire lasting about 25 minutes resulted in the deaths of two most-wanted terrorists, Malang Yar and Khalid Usman, both residents of Bannu, police said.

Yar was wanted for attacks on CTD and police checkpoints that killed four officers, while Usman was involved in assaults on CTD and law enforcement personnel and a polio worker.

During the operation, security forces recovered two rifles, hand grenades, ammunition, mobile phones and identity cards of a banned outfit from the scene.

Some accomplices of the slain terrorists managed to flee under the cover of darkness. A search operation has been launched in the surrounding area to track them down, police said.